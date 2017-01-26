Hour 1

On the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the surprising win for the Kings on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers last night. Next, the guys talk about Malachi Richardson’s big night, and the potential that he has going forward. The guys finished the hour talking with Scott Howard-Cooper, NBA.com/NBA TV, to talk about the Kings and the NBA half way through the season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-142.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys start by talking about their favorite diss tracks, and the Pro Bowl events that start tonight. Next, the guys get in to “Three The Hard Way.” The guys also talked about the NFL and the Concussion Protocol. The guys also talked about the new sponsorships for NBA jerseys. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-243.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys preview tomorrow night’s game with the Kings and Pacers. The guys were also joined by Sinbad who will be at Tommy T’s this weekend. Next, the guy talk about an ESPN article about Demarcus Cousins and the Kings. Finally, the guys end the show talking about Roger Goodell’s opinion on Thursday Night Football. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-343.mp3

You can subscribe to The Lo-Down Podcast here