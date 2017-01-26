Keeping It Reel: ‘Gold’

By Marc Woodfork

Matthew McConaughey returns to the big screen in “Gold.” It’s based on the true story of the 1993 Bre-X mining scandal, one of the greatest financial scandals in U.S. history.

McConaughey plays the character Kenny Wells, a businessman who teams up with a geologist to find gold in the jungles of Indonesia. McConaughey shines in this role. He gained 45 pounds, shaved his head and wore fake dentures. He is by far the biggest and most interesting aspect of the film. Seeing his transformation was by far one of the most interesting aspects of the film.

The movie is just over two hours in length and feels just like a two-hour film. It has very lethargic pacing — it’s even boring in some parts. It comes together at the end, but the ride getting there is long. It does well at capturing the look and feel of the period and Bryce Dallas Howard does well in her role of McConaughey’s longtime love interest.

It does well at capturing the look and feel of the period and Bryce Dallas Howard does well in her role of McConaughey’s longtime love interest.

At face value, “Gold” has potential to be very good, but bad writing and bad storytelling buries this film alongside the gold that’s being sought after. It’s a decent effort and McConaughey is compelling enough. The film should have and deserved to be better.