WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Keeping It Reel: ‘Gold’

January 26, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: gold, Movies

By  Marc Woodfork

Matthew McConaughey returns to the big screen in “Gold.”  It’s based on the true story of the 1993 Bre-X mining scandal, one of the greatest financial scandals in U.S. history.

McConaughey plays the character Kenny Wells, a businessman who teams up with a geologist to find gold in the jungles of Indonesia.  McConaughey shines in this role.  He gained 45 pounds, shaved his head and wore fake dentures.  He is by far the biggest and most interesting aspect of the film. Seeing his transformation was by far one of the most interesting aspects of the film.

The movie is just over two hours in length and feels just like a two-hour film.  It has very lethargic pacing — it’s even boring in some parts.  It comes together at the end, but the ride getting there is long.  It does well at capturing the look and feel of the period and Bryce Dallas Howard does well in her role of McConaughey’s longtime love interest.

It does well at capturing the look and feel of the period and Bryce Dallas Howard does well in her role of McConaughey’s longtime love interest.

At face value, “Gold” has potential to be very good, but bad writing and bad storytelling buries this film alongside the gold that’s being sought after. It’s a decent effort and McConaughey is compelling enough. The film should have and deserved to be better.

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Frank Romo says:
    January 26, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    The writer obviously didn’t proof-read his review on this movie, he repeats several lines in different areas of his paragraph. Poor writing, not that I could do better, but then again, I’m not the one writing the review.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia