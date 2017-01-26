HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate recap a major win for the Sacramento Kings in Cleveland against the defending champion Cavaliers plus talk LeBron’s comments and meeting with Cavs GM David Griffin on Morning Brew. Then, they discuss the team’s success without the services of Rudy Gay.

HOUR 2:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate debut the NBA Title Belt and reveal who owns it currently. Then, 4 Down Territory featuring Rodger Goodell, Matt Moore, Matt Ryan, and the Sacramento Kings. Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison joins The Drive to break down last night’s win and give an insight on how the team is feeling heading into Indiana.

HOUR 3:

Former Sacramento King and owner of Sacramento restaurant El Rey, Kenny Thomas, joins The Drive in studio recapping his Kings career and talking about life after basketball. Then, professional bull rider Matt Triplett joins The Drive to preview the PBR events in Sacramento this weekend.

