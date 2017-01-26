Knocking Off the Champs; The Drive – 01/26/17

January 26, 2017 9:13 AM
HOUR 1:

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 25: Arron Afflalo #40 of the Sacramento Kings celebrates after the Kings defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime at Quicken Loans Arena on January 25, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Kings defeated the Cavaliers 116-112 in overtime.

 (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate recap a major win for the Sacramento Kings in Cleveland against the defending champion Cavaliers plus talk LeBron’s comments and meeting with Cavs GM David Griffin on Morning Brew. Then, they discuss the team’s success without the services of Rudy Gay.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 25: DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings forces a turnover from Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on January 25, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Kings defeated the Cavaliers 116-112 in overtime.

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate debut the NBA Title Belt and reveal who owns it currently. Then, 4 Down Territory featuring Rodger Goodell, Matt Moore, Matt Ryan, and the Sacramento Kings. Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison joins The Drive to break down last night’s win and give an insight on how the team is feeling heading into Indiana.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Darren Collison interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 25: Head coach David Joerger of the Sacramento Kings yells to his team during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on January 25, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

 (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Former Sacramento King and owner of Sacramento restaurant El Rey, Kenny Thomas, joins The Drive in studio recapping his Kings career and talking about life after basketball. Then, professional bull rider Matt Triplett joins The Drive to preview the PBR events in Sacramento this weekend.

Listen to the whole hour here:

