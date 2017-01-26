Mexican President Says He Will Not Attend Meeting With Trump

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says he will not attend a planned Jan. 31 meeting with President Donald J. Trump, hours after Trump tweeted the meeting should be canceled if Mexico won’t pay for a border wall.
Pena Nieto’s message on Twitter ended days of uncertainty about what he would do.
Translated, Nieto’s tweet reads “This morning, we informed the White House that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with POTUS [Donald Trump].”
