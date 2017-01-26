Sacramento Kings Are Getting New Jerseys (PICS)

The Sacramento Kings are getting a new look.
Darren Rovell of ESPN tweeted out the design of their new jerseys. Beginning next season, corporate logos will appear on the uniforms. For the Sacramento Kings, the Blue Diamond Almonds logo will appear on the front side of the jersey. The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers also revealed their new style.
What do you think of the new policy? Pics below.
