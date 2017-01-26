JASON ROSS: SHOUT OUT TO THE OLD GUYS

I am not sure where I fit in this conversation. Am I an old guy or a young guy? I don’t feel very old but I guess it depends on what company you keep. To some I am old and to others I am not that old at all. In sports we are always looking for the next great thing. There are lists upon lists of the best athletes 25 and under. We seem fascinated with finding a term that one of my co-hosts on The Lo-Down Ken Rudulph refers to as “new hotness.” Why? We put so much pressure on these young athletes to live up to impossible media made marks that a lot of time they fall short of even before their careers really get going.

Well enough of that, this is about the veterans that still get it done. Take a look at the sports landscape right now. Today in fact is the birthday of Vince Carter. Did you see his highlight reel play last night? Still half man, half amazing and he’s 40. Tom Brady is getting ready for another Super Bowl and still wants to play for several more years. He looks youthful but cut him open and count the rings (pun intended) and you will see age and experience. Roger Federer is still rolling along at the age of 35 and he has reached another Grand Slam Final. Meanwhile, Serena will meet her older sister Venus in the Australian Open Finals flashing us back to the days in the earlier 2000’s. Tiger Woods is taking the course in Torrey Pines where he has won more tournaments than any other course and looking to take his game back in 2017.

I love it, love it, love it. Athletic careers come and go by quickly. We should get enamored with future stars but let’s not forget about those that have done it and continue to do it year after year. Consistency and longevity are hard to come by and should be appreciated. Being that I am a heck of a lot closer in age to those that have years on their joints you can find me in full support of them as they continue to chase the dreams that they have had for decades. So Tiger, Venus, Roger, Vince and the rest of you, go win more for the old guys or at least for those that don’t want to admit that they are old.