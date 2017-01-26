Sonora Elementary School Closed Through End Of Week Due To Fire

SONORA (CBS13) – A Tuolumne County elementary school is closed for the rest of the week after a fire in two classrooms.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and firefighters responded to Curtis Creek Elementary School in Sonora just before 5 a.m. Thursday. Crews found that two classrooms were on fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the two classrooms, but smoke and water damaged in at least four other rooms.

No one was injured in the incident as the school was not occupied at the time.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire. Classes have been canceled for at least Thursday and Friday.