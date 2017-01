Ever wondered what your favorite players were doing BEFORE they got into the NBA? In honor of Throwback Thursday, we’ve assembled a collection of pictures showing what the squad looked like before they were Kings.

Check out the pictures below.

DeMarcus Cousins

TBT ...@jcousins15 A photo posted by DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) on Oct 10, 2013 at 12:26pm PDT

Rudy Gay

#TBT happy birthday grandma! #rip #strongest2peopleever #grandpainthecut A photo posted by Rudy Gay (@rudygay8) on Nov 7, 2013 at 10:20am PST

Matt Barnes

Happy Bday pops..! It hasn't always been easy, but we made it work! I feel we are closer now than we've ever been.. I love you & hope you have a great day! @danibarnes82 sorry for cutting you out, but it's not your day. 👀lol A photo posted by matt_barnes9 (@matt_barnes9) on Jun 6, 2016 at 9:56am PDT

Omri Casspi

THE MOST IMPORTANT THING IN THE WORLD IS FAMILY AND LOVE. HAPPY FATHERS DAY DAD. #Number1DAD A photo posted by Omri Casspi (@omricasspi18) on Jun 21, 2015 at 11:46am PDT

Ben McLemore

Young bull lol A photo posted by Ben McLemore (@b_mclemore23) on Apr 21, 2012 at 6:30pm PDT

Kosta Koufos

Back in the day! #tbt #squad #330 A photo posted by 2K (@kostakoufos) on Aug 25, 2016 at 5:47am PDT

Garrett Temple

They've always had my back. #brotherlylove #tbt #templeboys A photo posted by Garrett Temple (@gtemp17) on Oct 15, 2015 at 1:25pm PDT

Ty Lawson