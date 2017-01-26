Water Shut Off At Some Sac State Buildings After Tests Find High Lead Levels

January 26, 2017 7:08 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento State University

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – High levels of lead found in water samples has Sacramento State University officials shutting off the school’s drinking water in some buildings.

The university is handing out bottled water to students and faculty until the issue is resolved.

Dr. Jeffrey Foran is the professor who led the research project and alerted the university to the excess levels of lead.

Dr. Foran says he and his research team tested a small sample of the university’s drinking water last March.

“[We] sampled about 30 faucets and found lead,” Dr. Foran said.

Dr. Foran’s second round of research started up a few weeks ago. Out of the 450 water sources his team sampled, 85 had higher levels of lead than the FDA limit for bottled water.

The university is looking to hire an outside consultant to investigate the water.

A town hall meeting will be held on campus today to address students’ concerns.

 

