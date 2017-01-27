DA: Officers Acted Lawfully In Shooting Of Joseph Mann

January 27, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: Joseph Mann, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The district attorney’s office says they’ve decided that the officers who shot Sacramento resident Joseph Mann acted lawfully.

Mann’s family has been calling for federal prosecution of the officers involved in the July 2016 incident.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s office has been conducting an independent review into the incident, as it does with all officer-involved shooting incidents that involve injury or death.

Friday, the DA’s office released their decision, noting they believe officers lawfully shot Mann after threatening them and other people with a knife.

The following is a portion of the DA’s decision:

“Based on a thorough review of the evidence, including multiple in-car camera recordings and surveillance videos, Mann posed an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to the responding officers and the public.  The officers were justified in shooting Mann to defend themselves and each other, to protect the public from imminent harm, and to prevent the escape of a suspected felon who posed a significant threat of death or serious bodily injury to others.”

The Sacramento Police Department released several videos of the incident as criticism mounted over the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia