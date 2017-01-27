DA: Officers Acted Lawfully In Shooting Of Joseph Mann

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The district attorney’s office says they’ve decided that the officers who shot Sacramento resident Joseph Mann acted lawfully.

Mann’s family has been calling for federal prosecution of the officers involved in the July 2016 incident.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s office has been conducting an independent review into the incident, as it does with all officer-involved shooting incidents that involve injury or death.

Friday, the DA’s office released their decision, noting they believe officers lawfully shot Mann after threatening them and other people with a knife.

The following is a portion of the DA’s decision:

“Based on a thorough review of the evidence, including multiple in-car camera recordings and surveillance videos, Mann posed an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to the responding officers and the public. The officers were justified in shooting Mann to defend themselves and each other, to protect the public from imminent harm, and to prevent the escape of a suspected felon who posed a significant threat of death or serious bodily injury to others.”

The Sacramento Police Department released several videos of the incident as criticism mounted over the shooting.