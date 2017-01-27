Father, Irate About Son’s Suspension, Allegedly Threatens To Shoot School Staff

ARROYO GRANDE (CBS13) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot staff members at a rural Southern California school, authorities say.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says they were called on Tuesday to Lopez High School in rural Arroyo Grande, a small city about 16 miles southeast of San Louis Obispo, to investigate threats made against the school.

Deputies soon found that a secretary had taken a call from an irate father. She says the man made threats against the school staff, including saying “I’m just gonna come shoot the school staff,” before he hung up.

Apparently, the man was upset about the circumstances around his son’s recent suspension from school.

Using caller ID, deputies called the man back – but they say he just went on another profanity-lace rant. He also allegedly admitted to making the first threatening call.

Detectives showed up at the man’s door later that night and arrested him. He’s been identified as 38-year-old Santa Maria resident Ryan David Leslie.

Leslie has been booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail and is facing charges of making criminal threats with intent to terrorize. He was already on bail for a previous offense, deputies say.