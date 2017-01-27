WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

FDA Warns Of Teething Products Containing High Levels Of Toxic Substance

January 27, 2017 3:58 PM
Filed Under: belladonna, infants, teething

The FDA is warning consumers against infant teething products that contain higher amounts of belladonna than what’s listed on the label.

Belladonna is a toxic substance contained in some homeopathic teething tablets, the FDA says. Those teething products that contain belladonna pose what the organization says is “an unnecessary risk to infants and children.”

As a result of the findings, the FDA contacted Standard Homeopathic Company in Los Angeles, the manufacturer of Hyland’s homeopathic teething products, asking them to recall its products containing the substance; however, the company has not recalled the products.

The FDA recommends anyone who has these products stop using them and dispose of them immediately.

“The body’s response to belladonna in children under two years of age is unpredictable and puts them at unnecessary risk,” said Janet Woodcock, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. ”We recommend that parents and caregivers not give these homeopathic teething tablets to children and seek advice from their health care professional for safe alternatives.”

Homeopathic teething products have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA for safety or effectiveness, the agency says.

If your child uses these products and experiences seizures, difficulty breathing, lethargy, excessive sleepiness, muscle weakness, skin flushing, constipation, difficulty urinating, or agitation after using homeopathic teething products, you should seek immediate medical care.

