Man Killed In Rollover Crash Off I-80 Near Madison Avenue

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – A man has died in a crash on Interstate 80 early Friday morning.

The scene is on westbound I-80 just past Madison Avenue. California Highway Patrol says a little after 3 a.m. calls started coming in about “blacked-out” car on the side of the freeway.

CHP officers found the car was in the ditch. It appeared to have rolled over several times, throwing the driver from the car and fatally injuring him.

CHP says the slow lane of WB I-80 will remain shutdown for the next hour while officers investigate a fatal accident pic.twitter.com/elWJ6CGWt5 — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) January 27, 2017

That driver has been identified as a 51-year-old man. His name has not been released.

Only one car appears to have been involved in the crash.

Investigators are looking into if the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.