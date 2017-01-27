Man On California Death Row Taken To Hospital, Dies

SAN QUENTIN (CBS13) – A man on California death row has been found dead, prison officials say.

James David Majors, 69, was on death row at San Quentin State Prison since 1991 for the 1989 robbery and first-degree murders of three people at a Fair Oaks home. Majors had come to California from Arizona to buy a pound of methamphetamine.

Majors was convicted in Sacramento County court and was given the death penalty.

On Thursday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported that Majors had been taken to a nearby hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities are waiting on autopsy results to determine Majors’ official cause of death.

CDCR says there are currently 749 offenders on California’s death row.