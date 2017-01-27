‘Panty Bandit’ Gets 2 Years After A Dozen Lingerie Shop Burglaries

January 27, 2017 6:33 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A Los Angeles man with a lust for lingerie was sentenced Friday to more than two years in prison for a string of panty raids, prosecutors said.

Police dubbed Carlos Oliva the “panty bandit” for a dozen burglaries that stripped lingerie shops of more than $10,000 in merchandise.

Oliva, 35, was busted trying to break into a shop in September.

He pleaded no contest earlier this month to three felony counts of commercial burglary. He also agreed to pay restitution for nine additional burglaries and attempted break-ins.

Between January and September last year, Oliva targeted lingerie stores in the West San Fernando Valley to snatch adult videos and undies, prosecutors said.

He repeatedly ripped off some of the same stores and at times burglarized several businesses the same day.

There was no answer Friday afternoon at a phone number listed for Oliva in public records. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

