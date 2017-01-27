PG&E Finds Nearly Three Dozen Gas Leaks In Folsom

January 27, 2017 6:06 PM By Lemor Abrams

FOLSOM (CBS13) — He’s not a worrier, but Michael Dickenson is beginning to wonder about all the PG&E crews in town, trying to fix a natural gas leak, in its third day.

“I’m more curious about what they’re trying to do to fix it,” says Dickenson.

Pacific Gas and Electric says specialized trucks are driving through Folsom neighborhoods sampling the air for leaks, after crews identified 35 leaks, Wednesday. They appear to be from an over buildup of gas at a distribution station that delivers gas to homes and businesses.

“We’re out here with a large community presence to ensure the safety of this community,” says PG&E Spokeswoman Brandi Merlo.

PG&E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says crews are working as fast as possible to eliminate any risk of explosion.

For Michael Dickenson, this gas leak only fuels more frustration.

“PG&E needs to step up… a multi-billion dollar company and take care of these pipelines that they’re supplying PG&E power to people,” said Dickenson.

Now comes the challenge of trying to figure how this leak happened. PG&E says that investigation will take time.

