Police Investigate Threatening Texts; Lodi High School Boy, 17, Arrested

January 27, 2017 1:39 PM
LODI (CBS13) – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly sent threatening text messages, police say.

Lodi police say several concerning text messages between students at Lodi High School were brought to their attention recently. The messages reportedly mentioned guns, shootings and even included photos of ammo and firearm parts.

After an investigation by Lodi police and school administration, a 17-year-old boy was arrested. Due to his age, his name is not being released.

Police say they have no information on whether the boy intended to bring the weapons to school, or that he had plans to harm students and staff.

Lodi High School has sent home a letter to parents informing them of the incident.

