Protesters, Supporters Find Common Ground At Twelve Rounds Brewing Company

January 27, 2017 12:24 AM By Steve Large

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Supporters and opponents of a Twelve Rounds Brewing Company owner came face-to-face for the first time Thursday night after days of online political attacks led to a protest.

Amid the uproar, there seemed to be at least a moment where both sides were seeking understanding.

“When we take away all our identifiers and labels everyone is human,” protest organizer Beverly Kearns said.

“I just came out here to talk to her, to discuss our different opinions, and not throw rocks at one another,” brewery supporter Robert Hoffman said.

The exchange followed a small protest outside Twelve Rounds Brewing Company.

Inside, supporters rallied around the embattled owner

“I share his views. It’s one of the reasons why I’m here I share his views,” Steve McKinney said.

Twelve Rounds Brewing Company owner Daniel Murphy became a political punching bag after he posted to Facebook that he was disgusted by people in last week’s women’s march.

The attention led to a discovery of older posts showing Murphy’s political opposition to gay rights and Islam.

Political opposition pounced.

“If you’re a small-business owner and in a mostly liberal community, you should watch what you say, and there are consequences to what you say even bough you have every right to say them,” protester Scott Brill-Lehn said.

Murphy has lost investors and now faces online threats of a boycott.

He issued a statement reading: “Given the events of the past few days, I’ve decided to take some time away from brewery operations to do some self-reflection and focus on my family.”

Murphy also announced he was pulling out of the Art of Beer festival in Sacramento because he did not want to be a distraction.

