Sacramento DA Clears Sacramento Police In Joseph Mann Shooting

January 27, 2017 11:30 PM By Kelly Ryan

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County District Attorney’s office has ruled two Sacramento Police officers acted lawfully when they opened fire on Joseph Mann, a decision that doesn’t come as a surprise to Mann’s family.

Reports say Mann was holding a knife and slashing toward police before officers John Tennis and Randy Lozoya fired 18 rounds, with 14 of them hitting Mann.

The 12-page report from the district attorney points out the danger Mann posed that day, saying parents had pulled their children inside, fearing him.

Dashcam video shows the first officers to arrive on Del Paso Boulevard on the morning of July 11 after reports of a man with a gun and a knife. Video from a second dashcam shows officers Tennis and Lozoya speeding to the scene. The report says Mann was acting aggressively while under the influence of methamphetamine.

After attempting to hit Mann with their vehicle, the officers fired 18 times.

The district attorney’s report says Mann had rushed at a woman while crossing the road, coming close enough to stab her or take her hostage.

Some of Mann’s family said he had been treated for mental-health issues, while others didn’t consider him to have any significant mental illness.

The police department issued a statement saying each officer-involved shooting “goes through an exhaustive investigation and review process to ensure an accurate, thorough and transparent investigation is completed.

An attorney for Mann’s family calls the district attorney’s report “business as usual.” He says the community shouldn’t expect the district attorney’s officer to hold the police department they work with daily accountable.

He said one positive that came from the case is the Sacramento City Council revising the city’s use of force policy. It doesn’t help Mann’s family, but it may help in future cases.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg released a statement on the DA’s decision to clear the officers.

“I have enormous respect for the men and women of the Sacramento Police Department, but what unfolded with Joseph Mann is extremely tragic, unacceptable, and we are reminded of that again today with the district attorney’s decision.”

He says he will take a hard look at the results of the ongoing internal investigation when they are finished.

