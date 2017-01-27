HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the ESPN article on DeMarcus Cousins and the Sacramento Kings, the Chicago Bulls locker room issues, and Carmelo Anthony trade rumors for Morning Brew. Then, an in-depth breakdown of the ESPN article followed by more on Team Rondo vs Team Wade.

HOUR 2:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate continue their breakdown of the ESPN article on DeMarcus Cousins and the Sacramento Kings before 4 Down Territory featuring the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Tyreek Hill, NFLPA head DeMaurice Smith, and more. Then, Chris Landry of Landry Football stops by the show talking the early stages of the NFL Draft, which prospects to keep an eye on, and needs for NFL teams.

HOUR 3:

USA Today’s Sam Amick joins Dave, Kayte, and Nate to talk about all of the latest story lines in the NBA including the ESPN article on DeMarcus Cousins, the issues of the Chicago Bulls, Carmelo Anthony, and more. Then, Dave, Kayte, and Nate preview Kings and Pacers tonight from Indiana followed by conversation on Rudy Gay to end the show.

