Team Wade or Team Rondo; The Drive – 01/27/17

January 27, 2017 9:09 AM
Filed Under: Carmelo Anthony, Chicago Bulls, DeMarcus Cousins, Dwayne Wade, Rajon Rondo, Sacramento Kings, Samsung, Vivek Ranadive

HOUR 1:

SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 4: DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings looks on during the game against the Miami Heat on January 4, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the ESPN article on DeMarcus Cousins and the Sacramento Kings, the Chicago Bulls locker room issues, and Carmelo Anthony trade rumors for Morning Brew. Then, an in-depth breakdown of the ESPN article followed by more on Team Rondo vs Team Wade.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 28: Roger Goodell announces a draft pick during the 2016 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theater on April 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate continue their breakdown of the ESPN article on DeMarcus Cousins and the Sacramento Kings before 4 Down Territory featuring the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Tyreek Hill, NFLPA head DeMaurice Smith, and more. Then, Chris Landry of Landry Football stops by the show talking the early stages of the NFL Draft, which prospects to keep an eye on, and needs for NFL teams.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Chris Landry interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 25: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks reacts against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at American Airlines Center on January 25, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

USA Today’s Sam Amick joins Dave, Kayte, and Nate to talk about all of the latest story lines in the NBA including the ESPN article on DeMarcus Cousins, the issues of the Chicago Bulls, Carmelo Anthony, and more. Then, Dave, Kayte, and Nate preview Kings and Pacers tonight from Indiana followed by conversation on Rudy Gay to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sam Amick interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia