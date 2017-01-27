The Big Game Calls For The Best Dogs!

The big game usually mean’s you’re snacking all day, if you’re like us you might want to stock up on some delicious Hot Dogs for that Big Game!
Here is a list of the best hot dogs to stock up on for the big game!
• Nathan’s Famous Skinless Beef Franks
• Oscar Mayer Classic Wieners
• Hebrew National Beef Franks
• Hebrew National 97% Fat Free Beef Franks
• Sabrett Skinless Beef Frankfurters
• Ball Park Beef Franks
• Boar’s Head Beef Frankfurters with Natural Casing
• Applegate The Great Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dog
• Just FreshDirect 100% Grass-Fed Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs
However, if you thought this post was really going to be about dog’s; don’t think we forgot about the puppy bowl coming up!