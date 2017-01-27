Video: Truck Drives Into Side Of Bus In Syracuse, New York

Dramatic video captured the moment a speeding truck drove through the side of a bus in New York state.

Police say a silver Toyota pickup was getting off Interstate 81 in Syracuse, New York, on January 19 when it suddenly swerved off the road, showed no signs of slowing down, and hit the side of a stopped public transit bus.

When riders notice the approaching truck, it’s too late, throwing one man headlong from his seat into the opposite side of the bus. The man, his wife, and the driver were taken to the hospital with only minor injuries. Obviously, things could have been a lot worse for the riders.

Police say the truck left the road to prevent from hitting the back of stopped traffic, say police.