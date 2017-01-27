Walmart To Begin Selling Cars Inside Stores

Walmart is getting into the car business — at least they’re testing the waters.

The retail giant will begin selling the cars through online car retail platform CarSaver and a partnership with auto groups, including AutoNation, according to Automotive News.

Starting April 1, CarSaver will begin selling cars at select Supercenters in Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, and Oklahoma City.

Shoppers will be able to pick a new or used car through CarSaver’s website or at a touchscreen kiosk, and staffers at CarSavers centers inside the store will explain the car-buying program to customers.

If the launch is successful, CarSaver hopes to be in Walmart Supercenters nationwide.