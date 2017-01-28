Conservatives feel happy about Trump’s Supreme Court options

January 28, 2017 8:46 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservatives’ wishes for the next Supreme Court justice boil down to a few words: no more Souters, as in former Justice David Souter.

Back in 1990, when Souter was nominated by President George H.W. Bush, a White House aide called Souter as a “home run” for conservatives.

As it turned out, Souter generally was a liberal vote for most of his 18 years on the court.

Conservatives say they have no such worry this time around. They feel confident that with President Donald Trump’s nominee — he plans to announce the pick on Thursday — they won’t look back with regret in the years to come.

A person familiar with the selection process says the leading contenders are federal appeals courts judges Neil Gorsuch, Thomas Hardiman and William Pryor.

 

