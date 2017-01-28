Gov. Jerry Brown To Undergo Further Treatment For Prostate Cancer

January 28, 2017 12:10 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Office of the Governor today announced that Governer Jerry Brown will undergo further treatment for prostate cancer.

Dr. Eric Small, Governor Brown’s oncologist at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center, issued the following statement:

“Fortunately this is not extensive disease, can be readily treated with a short course of radiotherapy, and there are not expected to be any significant side effects. The prognosis for Governor Brown is excellent.”

Governor Brown continues his full work schedule and will do so during the treatment, which is expected to occur between late February and early March.

