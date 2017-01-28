Man Arrested On Charge of Assault An 82-Year-Old Stockton Woman

January 28, 2017 7:33 AM

STOCKTON CA (CBS 13)-

Saturday morning, David Christopher Yancy, 48, was taken into custody for sexually assaulting an elderly woman.

The 82-year-old North Stockton female victim hired Yancy to do work on her home. Yancy allegedly entered her home, armed with a knife, and sexually assaulted her. The suspect then escaped in the victim’s 1999 silver Cadillac Deville.

A traffic stop was attempted when the car was located in the area of Fremont street and Argonaut street, but the suspect fled and led police officers in a short pursuit.  The pursuit came to a stop when the suspect drove the wrong way on 1-5.

