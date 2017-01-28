Modesto Police Department Arrests Two Suspected Serial Robbers

MODESTO(CBS13) — Detectives with the Modesto Police Department have arrested a man and women they believe to be connected to a series of robberies.

The robberies began to take place on Jan. 7 at the Subway on Paradise Road. Since this incident, six robberies throughout Modesto have been attributed to these suspects.

While working a possible lead in Manteca yesterday, officers with the Modesto Narcotics Enforcement Team witnessed a robbery at a Subway restaurant on Lifestyle Street. As they approached the suspect in an attempt to arrest him, he fled in his vehicle. Officers pursued the suspect and took him and his accomplice into custody on N. Tully Road in Turlock.

Ashneel Nath, 24 years, was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail for 8 counts of robbery and 8 counts of criminal conspiracy. Marissa Rivera, 22 years, was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail for 7 counts of robbery and 7 counts of criminal conspiracy.

Detectives have been working with several law enforcement agencies throughout the Central Valley and Bay Area that have had similar robberies. Modesto Police Detectives are not finished working this robbery spree and will continue helping the other law enforcement agencies prove their cases involving Nath and Rivera.

