New Satellite Will Help With Weather Forecasting

January 28, 2017 1:30 PM By Lisa Meadows
Filed Under: Natomas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — You might have seen the beautiful pictures sent back from NASA’s newest satellite GOES-R 16, but do you really understand how this cutting-edge tool can help save your life?

On January 11, an EF-0 tornado ripped right through south Natomas. Thankfully no one was hurt, but there was damage to homes. 

Weather radar is the key source for spotting severe storms, but in order to see the full picture, it helps to also use a satellite. Our latest weather satellite just got a big upgrade.
The latest update to satellite GOES-R 16 has allowed us to see the weather a lot better. With it being easier to see, there will be more lives meteorologists can save. This satellite has greater resolution and higher speed. This will allow meteorologists to actually see storms in real time and events as they are occurring. Tornadoes can develop in seconds, and once they hit the ground, can instantly become deadly. Being able to track storms via satellite faster will help meteorologist put together a clearer warning for people in the path of the storm.

GOES-R 16 was launched in November, but not until this week did we get to see its breathtaking pictures of Earth. Different types of clouds mean different intensities in storms, so being able to see cloud cover detail clearer and faster is going to help us warn you about inclement weather quicker. Even being able to see the lack of cloud cover is going to help. Sunshine can be the make-or-break weather component to destabilizing the atmosphere, resulting in severe storms.

The satellite provides images every 30 seconds during a storm, whereas it takes at least five minutes for a radar to scan a storm. With 17 tornado deaths across the country already this year, having this new tool will hopefully keep those numbers down and keep people alive.

More from Lisa Meadows
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia