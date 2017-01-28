Robert Thomas Taken Into Custody For Assaulting An Officer

Friday night, Robert Thomas, 36, was taken into custody after resisting arrest during a traffic stop.
Thomas was stopped on East Vine Street where officers located a loaded handgun with high capacity magazine. When they attempted to take Thomas into custody, the suspect fought with them causing one officer to receive minor injuries.
Thomas was then arrested and found to be a felon prohibited of possessing a firearm. He is charged on weapons possession, battery on an officer, resisting arrest, and warrants.