Kodak Celebrates Academy Award Nominations For Film Movies

January 29, 2017 9:55 PM

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Kodak says some of Hollywood is still hanging on to film, pointing to 29 Academy Award nominations for movies captured on its 35 mm and 16 mm Motion Picture Film stock as proof of its success.

Kodak says “La La Land,” ”Fences,” ”Hidden Figures,” ”Jackie,” ”Nocturnal Animals,” ”Loving,” ”Silence,” ”Suicide Squad,” and “Hail Caesar!” are among movies whose producers have bucked the digital cinematography trend.

Kodak is the last big supplier of motion picture film. Competitor Fujifilm stopped its production in 2013.

The Rochester-based photography and film pioneer began making movie film in 1896. Production was in danger of being halted until 2014, when the company reached new supply agreements with the major Hollywood studios. At the time, it had seen sales fall 96 percent since 2006.

 

