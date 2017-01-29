Modesto Man and Woman Arrested In Series Of Subway Robberies

MODESTO, CA (CBS13)- A Modesto man and woman were arrested last night in connection to a series of armed robberies at local Subway restaurants.

Ashneel Nath, 24, and Marissa Rivera, 22, committed six robberies since January 7th of this year. Nath walked into different Subway restaurants throughout Modesto armed with a gun. The suspect’s face was covered, displaying a gun to employees and demanded money before fleeing.

Last night, officers with the Modesto Narcotics Enforcement Team witness the robbery at a Subway on Lifestyle Street. They approached Nath in an attempt to arrest him, he fled in his vehicle. Officers pursued the suspect and were able to arrest Nath and Rivera on N. Tully Road in Turlock.

Nath is facing 8 counts of robbery and 8 counts of criminal conspiracy, while Rivera is facing 7 counts of robbery and 7 counts of criminal conspiracy.