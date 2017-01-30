WEATHER: Wet weather arrives Wednesday • Weather center | River & creek levels | Weather app
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

76ers C Embiid To Sit Out Next 3 Games With Knee Injury

January 30, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Basketball, Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento, Sacramento Kings

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been ruled out for their game against Sacramento because of a left knee contusion.

Embiid also will not travel with the Sixers for games later this week against Dallas and San Antonio. The Sixers officially listed Embiid as doubtful for those two games.

The Sixers did not determine Embiid’s status for Saturday’s game at Miami.

Embiid, who was hurt Jan. 13 against Charlotte, had 32 points and seven rebounds last Friday against Houston. But the 7-foot rookie center sat out Sunday’s loss at Chicago.

Embiid averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds while playing in 31 of Philadelphia’s first 46 games. The Sixers hosted the Kings on Monday night.

Coach Brett Brown says he still wants Embiid to play in the Rising Stars game during All-Star weekend.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia