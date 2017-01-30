76ers C Embiid To Sit Out Next 3 Games With Knee Injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been ruled out for their game against Sacramento because of a left knee contusion.

Embiid also will not travel with the Sixers for games later this week against Dallas and San Antonio. The Sixers officially listed Embiid as doubtful for those two games.

The Sixers did not determine Embiid’s status for Saturday’s game at Miami.

Embiid, who was hurt Jan. 13 against Charlotte, had 32 points and seven rebounds last Friday against Houston. But the 7-foot rookie center sat out Sunday’s loss at Chicago.

Embiid averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds while playing in 31 of Philadelphia’s first 46 games. The Sixers hosted the Kings on Monday night.

Coach Brett Brown says he still wants Embiid to play in the Rising Stars game during All-Star weekend.

