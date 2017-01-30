Body Found In Burning Car In Turlock

January 30, 2017 8:54 AM
Filed Under: turlock

TURLOCK (CBS13) – Authorities say a body was found in a car that went up in flames Sunday night.

The scene was on the 5600 block of Griffin Road, in between Taylor and Keyes roads, just north of CSU Stanislaus. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says firefighters responded to the scene around 9 p.m. and found a car on fire.

After putting out the flames, a body was found in the car. Detectives were then called to the scene to investigate.

The person has not been identified and it is not yet know how the person died.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia