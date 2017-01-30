Body Found In Burning Car In Turlock

TURLOCK (CBS13) – Authorities say a body was found in a car that went up in flames Sunday night.

The scene was on the 5600 block of Griffin Road, in between Taylor and Keyes roads, just north of CSU Stanislaus. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says firefighters responded to the scene around 9 p.m. and found a car on fire.

After putting out the flames, a body was found in the car. Detectives were then called to the scene to investigate.

The person has not been identified and it is not yet know how the person died.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.