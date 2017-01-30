Boy Scouts To Allow Transgender Members

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Boy Scouts of America is changing its policy on allowing transgender scouts a month after the controversial removal of a scout in New Jersey.

The new policy will allow transgender children who identify as boys to join the organization.

The news comes a month after Joe Maldonado was kicked out of a Cub Scout Pack in Secaucus, New Jersey. The 8-year-old came out as a boy in the second grade and wanted to join his friends in the Boy Scouts.

The Boy Scouts have been at the center of recent social changes with policy shifts in recent years. In 2013, the group ended its ban on openly gay members and in 2015, it ended its ban on openly gay leaders.