Deputies: Oakdale High Teacher Accused Of Hosting Party That Saw Underage Drinking

ESCALON (CBS13) – A teacher at Oakdale High School is facing charges after she allegedly hosted a party that saw underage drinking, deputies say.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department confirms they responded to a house party along the 2800 block of Lemon Avenue in Escalon Saturday night. Authorities had received reports of underage drinking going on at the party.

Deputies discovered that a teen had been taken to the hospital in a private car. He had become unresponsive from drinking too much, deputies say.

The home belongs to Leanndra Spence, a special education teacher at Oakdale High School. Spence was arrested but not booked into jail, deputies say; she was cited with three misdemeanor charges.

The Oakdale Joint Unified School District has released a statement on Monday confirming that an employee of the district is facing allegations of hosting a party that saw underage drinking. The district would not identify the employee, but noted that the employee is cooperating with the investigation and has been placed on administrative leave.

“Other than these reported allegations, the District is unaware of any specific facts involving the reported incident. This is a personnel matter, therefore the District cannot comment further so as not to impede the investigations,” the district wrote in the statement.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.