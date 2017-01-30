Highway 99 Slow Through Galt Due To Big Rig Fire

GALT (CBS13) – An overnight big rig fire is still slowing traffic through Galt Monday morning.

The Twin Cities Road offramp was closed early Monday morning due to a big rig that caught fire. It was full of paper goods.

The twin cities off ramp on southbound highway99 closed after a trailer loaded w/ paper goods goes up in flames @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/sHfcWMZX4w — Wendy Aguilar (@WendyAguilarTV) January 30, 2017

Highway 99 approaching Twin Cities Road from the south was slowed due to the incident.

As of 7 a.m., traffic is still slowing going through Galt due to the big rig fire.

The northbound side of the freeway is also slow due to an earlier crash.

