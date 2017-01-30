John Lynch? Great; The Drive – 01/30/17

January 30, 2017 9:26 AM
HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate are getting ready for their trip to Houston for Super Bowl radio row week. Today, they talk the Kings winning in Charlotte, the 49ers hiring John Lynch, and Super Bowl 51. Then, a breakdown of the Sacramento Kings win over the Hornets over the weekend. Finally, the gang share their thoughts on the hiring of John Lynch as the new GM of the San Francisco 49ers.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate continue their conversation on the Kings win in Charlotte and their success on this road trip before 4 Down Territory featuring Super Bowl 51 week, John Lynch, the IFL, and Tony Romo. Then, the trio talk some of the top sports stories from around the world this weekend including some drama from the Pro-Bowl and professional tennis.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate walk through some of the top stories and talking points involving the Sacramento Kings including Rudy Gay’s injury and worth on the free agent market. Then, some conversation on the horrific rape-allegations towards the Baylor University football program. Finally, they wrap up the show talking about radio row and the quadruple overtime basketball game over the weekend.

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
