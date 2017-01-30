Pelican Bay Inmate Found Unresponsive, Later Dies; Cellmate A Suspect

January 30, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: Crescent City

 

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. (AP) — Officials at a maximum-security Northern California state prison say they are investigating an inmate’s death as a homicide.

Pelican Bay State Prison officials say 29-year-old Neil Z. Ramirez was found unresponsive in his cell early Monday. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

His 35-year-old cellmate was considered a suspect. The cellmate, who was not being named because of the ongoing investigation, is serving a life prison sentence for a Los Angeles County murder.

Ramirez was serving an eight-year sentence for kidnapping, also from Los Angeles County.

The prison holds about 2,100 inmates along California’s far northern coast near the Oregon border.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia