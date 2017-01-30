Peter Capaldi Leaving Doctor Who After Series 10

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The search for the next Doctor will be on soon as Peter Capaldi has announced the 10th series of “Doctor Who” will be his last.

The news comes after the show took most of 2016 off ahead of the departure of longtime showrunner Steven Moffat.

BREAKING NEWS!

“It (the new series of Doctor Who) will be my last… I feel it’s time to move on.”

– Peter Capaldi

#DoctorWho — Doctor Who Official

Capaldi took on the role of Twelfth Doctor in 2014 after Matt Smith’s departure.

Before his role on Doctor Who, Capaldi was best known for portraying Malcolm Tucker, a foul-mouthed political spin doctor on the BBC comedy series “The Thick Of It.”

The 10th series is set for an April 15 premiere.