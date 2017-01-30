WEATHER: Wet weather arrives Wednesday • Weather center | River & creek levels | Weather app
Peter Capaldi Leaving Doctor Who After Series 10

January 30, 2017 4:06 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The search for the next Doctor will be on soon as Peter Capaldi has announced the 10th series of “Doctor Who” will be his last.

The news comes after the show took most of 2016 off ahead of the departure of longtime showrunner Steven Moffat.

Capaldi took on the role of Twelfth Doctor in 2014 after Matt Smith’s departure.

Before his role on Doctor Who, Capaldi was best known for portraying Malcolm Tucker, a foul-mouthed political spin doctor on the BBC comedy series “The Thick Of It.”

The 10th series is set for an April 15 premiere.

