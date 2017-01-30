Riot Quelled At Folsom State Prison

January 30, 2017 12:39 PM
Filed Under: Folsom State Prison

FOLSOM (CBS13) – Correctional officers had a quell a riot at Folsom State Prison Sunday afternoon, prison officials say.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the riot happened in the main visiting room at Folsom State Prison. A total of 91 visitors had just left the room when the riot broke out.

Prison officials say the visitors were behind a locked security door and did not witness the riot. No visitors were left in the room when the riot started.

Correctional officers were forced to use chemical agents to quell the riot, prison officials say. No visitors were exposed to the chemical agent.

One inmate had to be transported to the hospital for treatment of a head laceration, officials say. That inmate has since been returned to the prison.

Prison officials are investigating the incident and what led up to the riot. Officials note not all inmates participated in the riot.

