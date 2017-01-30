WEATHER: Wet weather arrives Wednesday • Weather center | River & creek levels | Weather app

Sacramento Mosques Step Up Security As Threats Grow

January 30, 2017 11:29 PM By Lemor Abrams

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Najib Ziar moved to Sacramento from Afghanistan to seek protection. He’s one of thousands of refugees who’ve been welcomed into Northern California over the years.

But times have changed, he says, and he feels like he’s fighting for survival all over again.

“It is very difficult to come from wars to a country where you want peace, and you’re also faced with threats because someone recognizes you with violence, said Ziar.

Ziar is one of many refugees in Sacramento who say they’re more guarded and careful about attending mosque to practice their Muslim faith.

“At times, most of the Muslims are really alert about safety and security while they go to mosques, shopping,” said Shir Niazy, also an Afghan refugee.

Their heightened vigilance follows a spike in hate crimes against Muslims locally and abroad, including a deadly mosque attack in Canada Sunday, that left six people dead.

The Council on American Islamic Relations says local mosques are hiring security guards, installing more surveillance cameras, and conducting drills with police on how to respond to active shooter situations.

“We are in contact with Muslims throughout this region… telling folks not to go alone to the mosque especially not at nights – go with groups,” said Yannina Casillas with the Council on American Islamic Relations.

“Our captains know venues and cooperate with people that run organizations and provide additional resources if needed,” said Sacramento Police Officer Matthew McPhail.

For now, Ziar and his friends say they have faith that the community will continue being accepting towards refugees and immigrants, despite the unrest in the country over President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

“Those who are haters does not represent the whole American community,” said Ziar.

