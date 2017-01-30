Sheriff: Oakdale Teacher Hosted Party Where Student Passed Out From Booze

OAKDALE (CBS13) – A teacher in Oakdale is under investigation after allegedly giving alcohol to minors.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department, a 16-year-old boy was found unresponsive after drinking too much at a party in Escalon.

“You send your kids to school and you want them to be safe and healthy, and not go party with the teachers,” said Seth Scoby, a parent who lives across the street from Oakdale High School.

The sheriff’s department has identified Leandra Spence, a special education teacher at Oakdale High School as the party host. She now faces three misdemeanor charges for child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

“We do believe there was at least multiple teens there, more than just the young man that went to the hospital,” said Deputy Pete Smith, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department. “Certainly one’s too many.”

Investigators don’t have a number but they’re still trying to figure out just how many teens were at the party. Deputy Smith explains that once investigators found out about the party, they paid a visit to the house on Saturday night.

“The allegation at this point is that some of the minors that were at the house taking part in the alcohol and party scene were actually students, which is quite disturbing,” Deputy Smith said.

One neighbor told CBS13 there were several cars parked outside of the home Saturday night. She thought there may have been some kind of bonfire.

The Oakdale Joint Unified School District sent out statement saying: “The District has confirmed with authorities that the person in question is employed by the District, and we will be cooperating with the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Department in their investigation and conducting our own investigation. The employee has been placed on Administrative Leave.”

“I mean instead of suspending them, just fire them,” Scoby said.

Summer Tex told CBS 13 she’s known Spence for years and doesn’t believe her friend would give alcohol to minors.

“She’s good hearted, she’s a good person and she does the best that she can to raise her family,” she said.

Spence was arrested, cited and released at the scene but never booked in San Joaquin County Jail. Once the investigation is finished, investigators with the Sheriff’s Department will hand over the case to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. The DA will determine if any additional charges will be filed.