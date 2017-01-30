State Regulators To Answer Questions On Monitoring Recreational Marijuana

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – State lawmakers will meet on Monday to discuss marijuana regulations.
Several state senators are set to question state regulators on their readiness to regulate recreational and medicinal pot by Jan. 1, 2018
California voters legalized recreational marijuana by passing Proposition 64 in November.
Members of the committee holding the hearing expect to learn the progress regulators have made regarding new taxes, growing, and distribution requirements.
The hearing will take place at the State Capitol at 3 p.m.
One Comment
This is one state government job I’d avoid. The feds and many other countries will consider you an accessory to drug trafficking. Be careful where you travel, and be careful how you describe your career. China, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines still execute drug traffickers.