Best Low Carb Dishes In Sacramento

By Valerie Heimerich Carbohydrates are one of the main ways that a body obtains energy, but an excess of “bad” carbs is thought to be both unhealthy and fattening. As part of a low-carb diet, people avoid milk products, refined sugars, pasta, potatoes, legumes, processed foods, rice, corn and other items that are high in calories, sodium and fat. These Sacramento restaurants offer dining options that are delicious and have low carbohydrate numbers.

www.vallejosrestaurant.com 1100 O St.Sacramento CA, 95811(916) 498-1744 Vallejo’s has been serving authentic Mexican food in Sacramento for more than 30 years, at this location and a second one on 4th and S. The restaurant has several dishes that do not include beans, cheese or corn, all of which are high in carbohydrates. Items on the specially designed low carb menu substitute fresh lettuce leaves where tortillas are typically used. The Chili Colorado has chunks of beef that are simmered to tender perfection in a spicy sauce, and fajitas have sautéed onions and bell peppers with your choice of sirloin steak, carnitas or chicken. Pork Adobada and Carne Asada, the latter made with steak, each include avocado, cilantro and grilled tomatoes and onions. Diners can even have a special low carb burrito, which includes chicken, shrimp or steak wrapped in lettuce leaves.

www.queenshebas.com 1704 BroadwaySacramento, CA 95818(916) 549-3919 This popular Land Park restaurant serves Ethiopian food, a cuisine which includes meals that are low carb or vegetarian. Queen Sheba will adapt food to meet a customer’s requests; many dishes can be made without butter, a gluten-free version of traditional injera bread is available and foods can be prepared to varying degrees of spicy heat. A low carb favorite at the restaurant is wot, a fish stew made with farm-raised catfish and a signature berbere sauce, which includes cardamom, ginger, basil, fenugreek, nigella, sun-dried garlic and other herbs. Queen Sheba is also known for tibs, a dish made with tender chunks of meat simmered in spicy sauces vegetables; options include chicken, lamb, beef or fish. Related: Best Spicy Food Restaurants In Sacramento

www.anthonysitaliancuisine.biz 1518 W. El Camino Ave.Sacramento, CA 95833(916) 564-6718 While Italian food brings images of heavy cream sauces and pasta to mind, Anthony’s offers delicious savory choices that are low in carbs. Seafood fans appreciate the house Cioppino stew, which includes calamari, white fish, mussels, scallops, clams and shrimp in a sauce of tomato, spices and wine. The Chicken alla Cacciatore entrée also fits the bill, carb-wise. The dish is made with chunks of chicken, which are sautéed in tomato sauce with green peppers, white wine, onions and mushrooms.

www.krurestaurant.com 3135 Folsom Blvd.Sacramento, CA 95816(916) 551-1559 Japanese cooking makes good use of meat, spices and seafood to create fragrant low carb dishes that really pack a flavor punch. There are many varieties of sashimi, which are slices of seasoned fish served, unlike sushi, without rice. Kru offers a trio of poke fish salad appetizers, with tako octopus, hamachi yellowtail and spicy, Hawaiian style marinated tuna. Another popular small plate includes sweet Kumamoto oysters with citrusy ponzu sauce, sea salt, chili paste and preserved wasabi root.