Congregations Pledge Support For Undocumented Immigrants, Refugees

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Churches, synagogues and mosques are banding together in light of President Trump’s executive orders.

According to a social justice advocacy group known as A.C.T., about 30 congregations in the Sacramento area are pledging to support undocumented families and refugees with shelter and other help.

Rabbi Seth Castleman and his wife Elizabeth Griswold, the Pastor at Parkside Community Church in Sacramento are troubled by the president’s refugee ban and his orders for more aggressive enforcement of immigration laws.

“We will create safe havens for people that are at risk, for the undocumented immigrants, the refugees, and anyone who feels threatened by these executive orders,” said Rabbi Castleman.

Clergy leaders will be meeting to discuss plans to provide some form of assistance to undocumented immigrants in danger of deportation.

“One congregation may be able to house a family, another will be providing food, transportation, counseling, or case management, right now we just want to be prepared for what the needs are,” said Pastor Elizabeth Griswold.

While there are no families in need of housing now, these Houses of worship are agreeing to provide this level of support for extended periods of time if need be. One of the goals is to shelter families from federal immigration officers.

“Whether a family is affected by federal agents stepping over the toes of police officers, and doing immigration raids, we just don’t know,” said Griswold.

ACT says the costs would be handled through donations and the work of volunteers.

Pastor Griswald and Rabbi Castleman say the fear of the unknown and the chaotic way the executive orders have come down– is why such an effort is underway.

“I think it’s a real wake-up call in this country, as to who you want to be in this moment and going forward,” said Griswold.

The congregations plan on meeting on Thursday to discuss this project, including which facilities are best to provide housing. The list of those participating has not been made available.