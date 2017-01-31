WEATHER: Wet weather arrives Wednesday • Weather center | River & creek levels | Weather app

Congregations Pledge Support For Undocumented Immigrants, Refugees

January 31, 2017 6:51 AM By Shirin Rajaee
Filed Under: Donald Trump, immigration, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Churches, synagogues and mosques are banding together in light of President Trump’s executive orders.

According to a social justice advocacy group known as A.C.T., about 30 congregations in the Sacramento area are pledging to support undocumented families and refugees with shelter and other help.

Rabbi Seth Castleman and his wife Elizabeth Griswold, the Pastor at Parkside Community Church in Sacramento are troubled by the president’s refugee ban and his orders for more aggressive enforcement of immigration laws.

“We will create safe havens for people that are at risk, for the undocumented immigrants, the refugees, and anyone who feels threatened by these executive orders,” said Rabbi Castleman.

Clergy leaders will be meeting to discuss plans to provide some form of assistance to undocumented immigrants in danger of deportation.

“One congregation may be able to house a family, another will be providing food, transportation, counseling, or case management, right now we just want to be prepared for what the needs are,” said Pastor Elizabeth Griswold.

While there are no families in need of housing now, these Houses of worship are agreeing to provide this level of support for extended periods of time if need be. One of the goals is to shelter families from federal immigration officers.

“Whether a family is affected by federal agents stepping over the toes of police officers, and doing immigration raids, we just don’t know,” said Griswold.

ACT says the costs would be handled through donations and the work of volunteers.

Pastor Griswald and Rabbi Castleman say the fear of the unknown and the chaotic way the executive orders have come down– is why such an effort is underway.

“I think it’s a real wake-up call in this country, as to who you want to be in this moment and going forward,” said Griswold.

The congregations plan on meeting on Thursday to discuss this project, including which facilities are best to provide housing. The list of those participating has not been made available.

More from Shirin Rajaee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia