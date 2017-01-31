HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate are on radio row in Houston on the scene of Super Bowl 51. Today’s Morning Brew features the Raiders move to Vegas hitting a road block, the Kings loss in Philadelphia, and the scene at radio row. Then, they talk the issues that have surfaced for the Las Vegas group trying to bring the Raiders to Sin City. Finally, some talk about weed in the NBA.

HOUR 2:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the ongoing feud between LeBron James and Charles Barkley. Then, 4 Down Territory featuring the Raiders move to Las Vegas, John Lynch, Devonta Freeman, and more. Then, tight end for the Tennessee Titans, Delanie Walker, joins The Drive to talk about his season, Super Bowl week, and more.

HOUR 3:

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, weekly guest of The Drive, joins Dave, Kayte, and Nate in person on radio row. They talk Super Bowl week, the chaos of radio row, and more. Immediately afterward, three time Super Bowl champ Mark Schlereth joins the show to talk about his Super Bowl experiences and thoughts on this year’s match up. Finally, more on the LeBron James and Charles Barkley feud to end the show.

