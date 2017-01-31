‘MicroPADs’ A Solution For Sacramento’s Homeless Issues?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A city council member thinks he has found a compromise to combat homelessness.

It’s called MicroPADs, a one bedroom pre-fabricated unit that comes with a built-in bathroom and kitchen in just 160-square feet.

Councilmember Jeff Harris says up to 100 of these tiny apartments could be put on an acre of land.

He wants to see one project built this year.

“Time is of the essence to deal with homelessness. We need to get busy quickly,” Harris said.

Tuesday, members of the Sacramento’s city council and board of supervisors will hold a joint session to try and solve some of the homeless issues.