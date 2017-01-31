Police: Man Suspected Of Indecent Exposure In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton have arrested a man suspected of driving around and exposing himself to people.

Stockton police say they got a call Monday afternoon about man driving around in a Toyota Prius exposing himself.

The car and suspect matched the description of a sex offender wanted for numerous indecent exposure incidents recently, police say.

Officers were able to stop and arrest the man. He’s been identified as 54-year-old Cornealius Moore.

Moore is facing a charge of indecent exposure and was booked at San Joaquin County Jail. He’s being held on $200,000 bail.