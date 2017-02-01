BREAKING: Matt Barnes Surrenders To NYPD Following Nightclub Brawl

Matt Barnes has reportedly turned himself into the NYPD following a nightclub brawl back in December.
CBS New York reports that the Sacramento Kings forward surrendered to police on Wednesday. Reports say that Barnes will make a desk-appearance ticket for a misdemeanor assault charge.
Barnes and DeMarcus Cousins were involved in a brawl at Avenue Nightclub in Chelsea on December 5th. Barnes allegedly began choking a woman, while Cousins was not charged.
Previously, Barnes stated on Instagram “There’s always two sides to a story.. The side the media consistently tries to paint of me…. And what actually happened! Don’t believe everything you read.”
