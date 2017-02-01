WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

California Inmate Moved To Women’s Prison After State-Funded Sex Change

February 1, 2017 9:15 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Officials say the first U.S. inmate to receive state-funded sex-reassignment surgery has been moved to a women’s prison.

California corrections department spokeswoman Terry Thornton said 57-year-old Shiloh Heavenly Quine was admitted to the Central California Women’s Facility on Wednesday.

The prison northwest of Fresno holds about 2,900 women.

Quine previously was at a men’s prison, although she has been living as a woman since 2009.

The convicted killer, who is serving a life prison sentence, underwent the surgery in December after a court settlement.

Her case led California to become the first state to set standards for transgender inmates to apply to receive the surgery. It also led a federal magistrate to provide transgender female inmates housed in men’s facilities with items such as nightgowns, scarves and necklaces.

 

